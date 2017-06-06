Apple is becoming a bank (finally)

And some borrowing/overdrafts. Here’s where things get tricky, this is where you’ll need a full banking licence which Apple doesn’t yet have (but its iPhone Upgrade Programme is essentially a loan which it’s partnered with Barclays to provide).

But once Apple’s iOS 11 update lands this Autumn it’ll tick off most of the things you might expect a bank to do, easily matching the feature set of Monzo’s beta.

So is Apple about to become a bank?

Becoming a bank by the back door

“Whether Apple’s announcement of the introduction of P2P iMessage payments and the Apple Cash Card heralds its attempts to become a bank really depends on how you define a bank,” Chris Ward, research manager at mobile banking experts Mapa Research, told The Memo.

If you think of a bank in traditional terms – as an institution which you give all your money to, which many challenger banks like Monzo and Starling are trying to emulate with ‘banking’ apps – then Apple definitely isn’t a bank.

Instead, Apple is piecing together services on your smartphone, like paying in shops, sending money to your friends and hanging on to spare cash, which will gradually undermine the need for ‘banks’.

CCS Insight’s Ben Wood agrees, he told The Memo: “This will be a gateway to a new generation of payment and personal finance services that could, over time, help reshape traditional consumer financial services.”

Apple might not look like a bank today, tomorrow or next year – but get ready, because your iPhone is going to quietly start managing more of your money than ever before.