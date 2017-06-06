Apple is becoming a bank (finally)

Your iPhone will soon be able to do most of the things a bank can.
It’s been rumoured for nearly five years, but Apple is finally becoming a bank.
Last night at Apple’s World Wide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) the final piece of the puzzle fell into place as Tim Cook and his team unveiled person-to-person Apple Pay.
Apple Pay already lets you pay in stores, but it’ll soon let you send money to friends like how you might with PayPal.
But hang on, doesn’t Apple make smartphones, tablets and laptops? What do they have to do with banking?
Quite a lot actually.
What do you expect a bank to do? Because Apple is ticking a lot of the boxes.
Make payments in shops. Tick, Apple Pay already lets you use your iPhone as a bank card on the high street and on many contactless travel networks.
Send money to other people. Yes, last night Tim Cook revealed that Apple Pay with iOS 11 is adding the ability to send money to your friends via iMessage – that means you won’t even need to bother with sort codes and account numbers, just iMessage money.
Hold on to your money. Here’s where things get interesting, Apple’s person-to-person payments won’t just put money straight into your bank account, instead it’ll be stored on a virtual ‘Apple Cash Card’ for future spending.
There are a few missing features from Apple’s ‘bank’:
Pay your direct debits/standing orders/etc. Nope, but it’s not a stretch of the imagination to see these abilities arriving in the future.
And some borrowing/overdrafts. Here’s where things get tricky, this is where you’ll need a full banking licence which Apple doesn’t yet have (but its iPhone Upgrade Programme is essentially a loan which it’s partnered with Barclays to provide).
But once Apple’s iOS 11 update lands this Autumn it’ll tick off most of the things you might expect a bank to do, easily matching the feature set of Monzo’s beta.
So is Apple about to become a bank?
“Whether Apple’s announcement of the introduction of P2P iMessage payments and the Apple Cash Card heralds its attempts to become a bank really depends on how you define a bank,” Chris Ward, research manager at mobile banking experts Mapa Research, told The Memo.
If you think of a bank in traditional terms – as an institution which you give all your money to, which many challenger banks like Monzo and Starling are trying to emulate with ‘banking’ apps – then Apple definitely isn’t a bank.
Instead, Apple is piecing together services on your smartphone, like paying in shops, sending money to your friends and hanging on to spare cash, which will gradually undermine the need for ‘banks’.
CCS Insight’s Ben Wood agrees, he told The Memo: “This will be a gateway to a new generation of payment and personal finance services that could, over time, help reshape traditional consumer financial services.”
Apple might not look like a bank today, tomorrow or next year – but get ready, because your iPhone is going to quietly start managing more of your money than ever before.
Oliver Smith is a Senior Reporter at The Memo. Winner of the Gold Award at MHP’s 30 To Watch, he previously covered technology, media and telecoms at City A.M. newspaper. He can be found tweeting @OliverSmithEU. You can email him at oliver.smith@thememo.com.