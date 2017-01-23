Not every shop is the same. Some are breaking with tradition, blurring the lines between the physical and digital, changing how we shop.

From Burberry to Dyson and Apple, our new Monday fortnightly series Talking Shop explores how these smart stores are revolutionising retail, by meeting the people who designed them.

The high street will never be the same.

Today we’re talking to Wilhelm Oehl, the chief design officer of Eight Inc, behind the original concept for one of the most transformative shop designs in the world of retail: the Apple store.

Today Apple’s store design is so iconic that saying somewhere is “like an Apple store” is universal shorthand for somewhere with a minimalistic design, with materials like aluminium, glass and wood.